Al-Baqarah 2:25 وبشر الذين امنوا وعملوا الصالحات ان لهم جنات تجري من تحتها الانهار كلما رزقوا منها من ثمرة رزقا قالوا هاذا الذي رزقنا من قبل واتوا به متشابها ولهم فيها ازواج مطهرة وهم فيها خالدون ٢٥
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وَبَشِّرِ
ٱلَّذِينَ
ءَامَنُواْ
وَعَمِلُواْ
ٱلصَّٰلِحَٰتِ
أَنَّ
لَهُمۡ
جَنَّٰتٖ
تَجۡرِي
مِن
تَحۡتِهَا
ٱلۡأَنۡهَٰرُۖ
كُلَّمَا
رُزِقُواْ
مِنۡهَا
مِن
ثَمَرَةٖ
رِّزۡقٗا
قَالُواْ
هَٰذَا
ٱلَّذِي
رُزِقۡنَا
مِن
قَبۡلُۖ
وَأُتُواْ
بِهِۦ
مُتَشَٰبِهٗاۖ
وَلَهُمۡ
فِيهَآ
أَزۡوَٰجٞ
مُّطَهَّرَةٞۖ
وَهُمۡ
فِيهَا
خَٰلِدُونَ
٢٥
Annonce à ceux qui croient et pratiquent de bonnes œuvres qu’ils auront pour demeures des jardins sous lesquels coulent les ruisseaux; chaque fois qu’ils seront gratifiés d’un fruit des jardins ils diront: "C’est bien là ce qui nous avait été servi auparavant". Or c’est quelque chose de semblable (seulement dans la forme); ils auront là des épouses pures, et là ils demeureront éternellement.
Lisez le Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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