وارد شوید
وارد شوید
انتخاب زبان

Yusuf 12:30 ۞ وقال نسوة في المدينة امرات العزيز تراود فتاها عن نفسه قد شغفها حبا انا لنراها في ضلال مبين ٣٠

۳۰:۱۲
۞ وَقَالَ
نِسۡوَةٞ
فِي
ٱلۡمَدِينَةِ
ٱمۡرَأَتُ
ٱلۡعَزِيزِ
تُرَٰوِدُ
فَتَىٰهَا
عَن
نَّفۡسِهِۦۖ
قَدۡ
شَغَفَهَا
حُبًّاۖ
إِنَّا
لَنَرَىٰهَا
فِي
ضَلَٰلٖ
مُّبِينٖ
٣٠
و (این خبر به شهر رسید) زنانی در شهر گفتند: «همسر عزیز، برای کام‌جویی غلام (جوان) خود را به سوی خود می‌خواند، به راستی محبت (و عشق این جوان) در قلبش نفوذ کرده است، مسلماً ما او را در گمراهی آشکار می‌بینیم.
ادامه مطلب

تفسیر بخوانید

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The News reaches Women in the City, Who also plot against Yusuf

Allah states that the news of what happened between the wife of the `Aziz and Yusuf spread in the city, that is, Egypt, and people talked about it,

وَقَالَ نِسْوَةٌ فِى الْمَدِينَةِ

(And women in the city said...), such as women of chiefs

The News reaches Women in the City, Who also plot against Yusuf

Allah states that the news of what happened between the wife of the `Aziz and Yusuf spr

تفاسیر بیشتر
Notes placeholders