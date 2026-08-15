وارد شوید
وارد شوید
انتخاب زبان

Taha 20:92 قال يا هارون ما منعك اذ رايتهم ضلوا ٩٢

صفحه ۳۱۸ · جزء ۱۶

قَالَ
يَٰهَٰرُونُ
مَا
مَنَعَكَ
إِذۡ
رَأَيۡتَهُمۡ
ضَلُّوٓاْ
٩٢
(چون موسی آمد) گفت: «ای هارون! چه چیزی تو را باز داشت، هنگامی‌که آن‌ها را دیدی گمراه شده‌اند،
ادامه مطلب

تفسیر بخوانید

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

What happened between Musa and Harun after Musa returned

Allah informs of what happened when Musa returned to his people and saw the great matter that had taken place among them. With this he became filled with anger and he threw down the Divine Tablets that he had in his hand. Then, he grabbed his b

What happened between Musa and Harun after Musa returned

Allah informs of what happened when Musa returned to his people and saw the great matter that

تفاسیر بیشتر
Notes placeholders