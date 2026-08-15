Taha 20:92 قال يا هارون ما منعك اذ رايتهم ضلوا ٩٢
صفحه ۳۱۸ · جزء ۱۶
قَالَ
يَٰهَٰرُونُ
مَا
مَنَعَكَ
إِذۡ
رَأَيۡتَهُمۡ
ضَلُّوٓاْ
٩٢
(چون موسی آمد) گفت: «ای هارون! چه چیزی تو را باز داشت، هنگامیکه آنها را دیدی گمراه شدهاند،
تفسیر بخوانید
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
تفاسیر بیشتر
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