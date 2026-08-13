وارد شوید
وارد شوید
انتخاب زبان

Taha 20:51 قال فما بال القرون الاولى ٥١

صفحه ۳۱۴ · جزء ۱۶

قَالَ
فَمَا
بَالُ
ٱلۡقُرُونِ
ٱلۡأُولَىٰ
٥١
(فرعون) گفت: «پس حال (و سرنوشت) نسل‌های گذشته چه می‌شود؟»
ادامه مطلب

تفسیر بخوانید

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Conversation between Musa and Fir`awn

Allah, the Exalted, informs about Fir`awn that he said to Musa, in his rejection of the existence of a Supreme Maker and Creator, Who is the God of everything and his own Lord and Owner:

فَمَن رَّبُّكُمَا يمُوسَى

(Who then, O Musa, is the Lord of you two) mean

The Conversation between Musa and Fir`awn

Allah, the Exalted, informs about Fir`awn that he said to Musa, in his rejection of the existence of a Suprem

تفاسیر بیشتر
Notes placeholders