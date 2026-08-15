Taha 20:113 وكذالك انزلناه قرانا عربيا وصرفنا فيه من الوعيد لعلهم يتقون او يحدث لهم ذكرا ١١٣
صفحه ۳۱۹ · جزء ۱۶
وَكَذَٰلِكَ
أَنزَلۡنَٰهُ
قُرۡءَانًا
عَرَبِيّٗا
وَصَرَّفۡنَا
فِيهِ
مِنَ
ٱلۡوَعِيدِ
لَعَلَّهُمۡ
يَتَّقُونَ
أَوۡ
يُحۡدِثُ
لَهُمۡ
ذِكۡرٗا
١١٣
و این گونه آن را قرآنی عربی نازل کردیم، و وعید (و هشدارهای) گوناگون را در آن بیان داشتیم، شاید آنها تقوا پیشه کنند، یا این کتاب برای آنها پندی پدید آورد.
تفسیر بخوانید
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
تفاسیر بیشتر
The Qur'an was revealed so that the People would have Taqwa and reflect
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The Qur'an was revealed so that the People would have Taqwa and reflect
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