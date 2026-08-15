Taha 20:109 يوميذ لا تنفع الشفاعة الا من اذن له الرحمان ورضي له قولا ١٠٩
صفحه ۳۱۹ · جزء ۱۶
يَوۡمَئِذٖ
لَّا
تَنفَعُ
ٱلشَّفَٰعَةُ
إِلَّا
مَنۡ
أَذِنَ
لَهُ
ٱلرَّحۡمَٰنُ
وَرَضِيَ
لَهُۥ
قَوۡلٗا
١٠٩
آن روز شفاعت (هیچ کس) سود نمیبخشد، جز کسیکه (الله) رحمان به او اجازه داده، و گفتار او را پسندیده است.
تفسیر بخوانید
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
تفاسیر بیشتر
The Intercession and the Recompense
Allah, the Exalted, says,
يَوْمَئِذٍ
(On that day) the Day of Resurrection,
لاَّ تَنفَعُ الشَّفَاعَةُ
(no intercession shall avail.) meaning with Him (Allah).
إِلاَّ مَنْ أَذِنَ لَهُ الرَّحْمَـنُ وَرَضِىَ لَهُ قَوْلاً
(except the one for whom the Most Gracious has giv…
The Intercession and the Recompense
Allah, the Exalted, says,
يَوْمَئِذٍ
(On that day) the Day of Resurrection,
لاَّ تَنفَعُ الشَّفَاعَةُ
(no intercessio…