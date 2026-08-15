وارد شوید
وارد شوید
انتخاب زبان

Taha 20:108 يوميذ يتبعون الداعي لا عوج له وخشعت الاصوات للرحمان فلا تسمع الا همسا ١٠٨

صفحه ۳۱۹ · جزء ۱۶

يَوۡمَئِذٖ
يَتَّبِعُونَ
ٱلدَّاعِيَ
لَا
عِوَجَ
لَهُۥۖ
وَخَشَعَتِ
ٱلۡأَصۡوَاتُ
لِلرَّحۡمَٰنِ
فَلَا
تَسۡمَعُ
إِلَّا
هَمۡسٗا
١٠٨
(در) آن روز، (همگی) دعوت کننده را پیروی کنند، هیچ راه سرپیچی (و مخالفت) نیست، و همۀ صداها در برابر (الله) رحمان خاشع می‌شود، پس جز صدای آهسته (چیزی) نمی‌شنوی.
ادامه مطلب

تفسیر بخوانید

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The destruction of the Mountains, and the Earth becomes a Smooth Plain

Allah says,

وَيَسْـَلُونَكَ عَنِ الْجِبَالِ

(And they ask you concerning the mountains.) This is a question, will they remain on the Day of Resurrection or will they cease to exist

فَقُلْ يَنسِفُهَا رَبِّى نَسْفاً

(Say: "My Lord wil

The destruction of the Mountains, and the Earth becomes a Smooth Plain

Allah says,

وَيَسْـَلُونَكَ عَنِ الْجِبَالِ

(And they ask you concerning the moun

تفاسیر بیشتر
Notes placeholders