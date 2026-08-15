Taha 20:102 يوم ينفخ في الصور ونحشر المجرمين يوميذ زرقا ١٠٢
صفحه ۳۱۹ · جزء ۱۶
يَوۡمَ
يُنفَخُ
فِي
ٱلصُّورِۚ
وَنَحۡشُرُ
ٱلۡمُجۡرِمِينَ
يَوۡمَئِذٖ
زُرۡقٗا
١٠٢
(همان) روزیکه در «صور» دمیده شود، و مجرمان را کبود (چشم) در آن روز گرد آوریم.
تفسیر بخوانید
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
تفاسیر بیشتر
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