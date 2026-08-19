وارد شوید
وارد شوید
انتخاب زبان

Sad 38:56 جهنم يصلونها فبيس المهاد ٥٦

صفحه ۴۵۶ · جزء ۲۳

جَهَنَّمَ
يَصۡلَوۡنَهَا
فَبِئۡسَ
ٱلۡمِهَادُ
٥٦
جهنم، که در آن وارد می‌شوند، پس چه بد آرامگاهی است.
ادامه مطلب

تفسیر بخوانید

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Final Return of the Doomed

Having mentioned the final of the blessed, Allah follows that with mention of the final return of the doomed when they are resurrected and brought to account. Allah says:

هَـذَا وَإِنَّ لِلطَّـغِينَ

(This is so! And for the Taghin), which refers to those who disobey Alla

The Final Return of the Doomed

Having mentioned the final of the blessed, Allah follows that with mention of the final return of the doomed when they a

تفاسیر بیشتر
Notes placeholders