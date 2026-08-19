وارد شوید
وارد شوید
انتخاب زبان

Sad 38:49 هاذا ذكر وان للمتقين لحسن ماب ٤٩

صفحه ۴۵۶ · جزء ۲۳

هَٰذَا
ذِكۡرٞۚ
وَإِنَّ
لِلۡمُتَّقِينَ
لَحُسۡنَ
مَـَٔابٖ
٤٩
این (قرآن) پندی است، و بی‌گمان برای پرهیزگاران منزلگاهی نیکوست.
ادامه مطلب

تفسیر بخوانید

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Final Return of the Blessed

Allah tells us that His blessed, believing servants will have a good final return in the Hereafter, which means their ultimate destination. Then He explains it further, as He says:

جَنَّـتِ عَدْنٍ

(`Adn Gardens) meaning, eternal gardens (of Paradise),

مُّفَتَّحَةً لَّهُ

The Final Return of the Blessed

Allah tells us that His blessed, believing servants will have a good final return in the Hereafter, which means their u

تفاسیر بیشتر
Notes placeholders