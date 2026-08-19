وارد شوید
وارد شوید
انتخاب زبان

Sad 38:53 هاذا ما توعدون ليوم الحساب ٥٣

صفحه ۴۵۶ · جزء ۲۳

هَٰذَا
مَا
تُوعَدُونَ
لِيَوۡمِ
ٱلۡحِسَابِ
٥٣
این است چیزهایی‌که برای روز حساب به شما وعده داده می‌شود.
ادامه مطلب

تفسیر بخوانید

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Final Return of the Blessed

Allah tells us that His blessed, believing servants will have a good final return in the Hereafter, which means their ultimate destination. Then He explains it further, as He says:

جَنَّـتِ عَدْنٍ

(`Adn Gardens) meaning, eternal gardens (of Paradise),

مُّفَتَّحَةً لَّهُ

The Final Return of the Blessed

Allah tells us that His blessed, believing servants will have a good final return in the Hereafter, which means their u

تفاسیر بیشتر
Notes placeholders