وارد شوید
وارد شوید
انتخاب زبان

Sad 38:27 وما خلقنا السماء والارض وما بينهما باطلا ذالك ظن الذين كفروا فويل للذين كفروا من النار ٢٧

صفحه ۴۵۵ · جزء ۲۳

وَمَا
خَلَقۡنَا
ٱلسَّمَآءَ
وَٱلۡأَرۡضَ
وَمَا
بَيۡنَهُمَا
بَٰطِلٗاۚ
ذَٰلِكَ
ظَنُّ
ٱلَّذِينَ
كَفَرُواْۚ
فَوَيۡلٞ
لِّلَّذِينَ
كَفَرُواْ
مِنَ
ٱلنَّارِ
٢٧
(ما) آسمان و زمین و آنچه میان آن‌هاست بیهوده نیافریده‌ایم، این گمان کسانی است که کافر شدند، پس وای بر کسانی‌که کافر شدند از آتش (دوزخ!).
ادامه مطلب

تفسیر بخوانید

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Wisdom behind the Creation of This World

Allah tells us that He did not create the creatures in vain; He created them to worship Him Alone, then He will gather them on the Day of Gathering and will reward the obedient and punish the disbelievers. Allah says:

وَمَا خَلَقْنَا السَّمَآءَ وَالاٌّرْضَ

The Wisdom behind the Creation of This World

Allah tells us that He did not create the creatures in vain; He created them to worship Him Alone, then He

تفاسیر بیشتر
Notes placeholders