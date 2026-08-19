وارد شوید
وارد شوید
انتخاب زبان

Sad 38:26 يا داوود انا جعلناك خليفة في الارض فاحكم بين الناس بالحق ولا تتبع الهوى فيضلك عن سبيل الله ان الذين يضلون عن سبيل الله لهم عذاب شديد بما نسوا يوم الحساب ٢٦

صفحه ۴۵۴ · جزء ۲۳

يَٰدَاوُۥدُ
إِنَّا
جَعَلۡنَٰكَ
خَلِيفَةٗ
فِي
ٱلۡأَرۡضِ
فَٱحۡكُم
بَيۡنَ
ٱلنَّاسِ
بِٱلۡحَقِّ
وَلَا
تَتَّبِعِ
ٱلۡهَوَىٰ
فَيُضِلَّكَ
عَن
سَبِيلِ
ٱللَّهِۚ
إِنَّ
ٱلَّذِينَ
يَضِلُّونَ
عَن
سَبِيلِ
ٱللَّهِ
لَهُمۡ
عَذَابٞ
شَدِيدُۢ
بِمَا
نَسُواْ
يَوۡمَ
ٱلۡحِسَابِ
٢٦
ای داوود! ما تو را در زمین خلیفه (= فرمانروا) قرار دادیم، پس به حق در میان مردم داوری کن، و از هوای (نفس) پیروی نکن که تو را از راه الله گمراه می‌کند، بی‌گمان کسانی‌که از راه الله گمراه می‌شوند، به خاطر آنکه روز حساب را فراموش کردند، عذاب شدیدی (در پیش) دارند.
ادامه مطلب

تفسیر بخوانید

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

Advice to Rulers and Leaders

This is advice from Allah, may He be exalted, to those who are in positions of authority. They should rule according to the truth and justice revealed from Him, they should not turn away from it and be led astray from the path of Allah. Allah has issued a stern warning of

Advice to Rulers and Leaders

This is advice from Allah, may He be exalted, to those who are in positions of authority. They should rule according to th

تفاسیر بیشتر
Notes placeholders