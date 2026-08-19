يَٰدَاوُۥدُ
إِنَّا
جَعَلۡنَٰكَ
خَلِيفَةٗ
فِي
ٱلۡأَرۡضِ
فَٱحۡكُم
بَيۡنَ
ٱلنَّاسِ
بِٱلۡحَقِّ
وَلَا
تَتَّبِعِ
ٱلۡهَوَىٰ
فَيُضِلَّكَ
عَن
سَبِيلِ
ٱللَّهِۚ
إِنَّ
ٱلَّذِينَ
يَضِلُّونَ
عَن
سَبِيلِ
ٱللَّهِ
لَهُمۡ
عَذَابٞ
شَدِيدُۢ
بِمَا
نَسُواْ
يَوۡمَ
ٱلۡحِسَابِ
٢٦
ای داوود! ما تو را در زمین خلیفه (= فرمانروا) قرار دادیم، پس به حق در میان مردم داوری کن، و از هوای (نفس) پیروی نکن که تو را از راه الله گمراه میکند، بیگمان کسانیکه از راه الله گمراه میشوند، به خاطر آنکه روز حساب را فراموش کردند، عذاب شدیدی (در پیش) دارند.
تفسیر بخوانید
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
تفاسیر بیشتر
Advice to Rulers and Leaders
This is advice from Allah, may He be exalted, to those who are in positions of authority. They should rule according to the truth and justice revealed from Him, they should not turn away from it and be led astray from the path of Allah. Allah has issued a stern warning of…
Advice to Rulers and Leaders
This is advice from Allah, may He be exalted, to those who are in positions of authority. They should rule according to th…