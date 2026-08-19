وارد شوید
وارد شوید
انتخاب زبان

Sad 38:28 ام نجعل الذين امنوا وعملوا الصالحات كالمفسدين في الارض ام نجعل المتقين كالفجار ٢٨

صفحه ۴۵۵ · جزء ۲۳

أَمۡ
نَجۡعَلُ
ٱلَّذِينَ
ءَامَنُواْ
وَعَمِلُواْ
ٱلصَّٰلِحَٰتِ
كَٱلۡمُفۡسِدِينَ
فِي
ٱلۡأَرۡضِ
أَمۡ
نَجۡعَلُ
ٱلۡمُتَّقِينَ
كَٱلۡفُجَّارِ
٢٨
آیا کسانی‌که ایمان آورده‌اند و کارهای شایسته انجام داده‌اند، مانند مفسدان در زمین قرار می‌دهیم؟! آیا پرهیزگاران را مانند بدکاران قرار می‌دهیم؟
ادامه مطلب

تفسیر بخوانید

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Wisdom behind the Creation of This World

Allah tells us that He did not create the creatures in vain; He created them to worship Him Alone, then He will gather them on the Day of Gathering and will reward the obedient and punish the disbelievers. Allah says:

وَمَا خَلَقْنَا السَّمَآءَ وَالاٌّرْضَ

The Wisdom behind the Creation of This World

Allah tells us that He did not create the creatures in vain; He created them to worship Him Alone, then He

تفاسیر بیشتر
Notes placeholders