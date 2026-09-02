Al-Baqarah 2:36 فازلهما الشيطان عنها فاخرجهما مما كانا فيه وقلنا اهبطوا بعضكم لبعض عدو ولكم في الارض مستقر ومتاع الى حين ٣٦
صفحه ۶ · جزء ۱
فَأَزَلَّهُمَا
ٱلشَّيۡطَٰنُ
عَنۡهَا
فَأَخۡرَجَهُمَا
مِمَّا
كَانَا
فِيهِۖ
وَقُلۡنَا
ٱهۡبِطُواْ
بَعۡضُكُمۡ
لِبَعۡضٍ
عَدُوّٞۖ
وَلَكُمۡ
فِي
ٱلۡأَرۡضِ
مُسۡتَقَرّٞ
وَمَتَٰعٌ
إِلَىٰ
حِينٖ
٣٦
پس شیطان موجب لغزش آن دو شد، سپس آنان را از آنچه در آن بودند (= بهشت) بیرون کرد. و گفتیم: «همگی (به زمین) فرود آیید در حالیکه بعضی دشمن بعضی خواهید بود. و برای شما در زمین تا مدت معینی قرارگاه و وسیلۀ بهره برداری خواهد بود».
تفسیر بخوانید
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
تفاسیر بیشتر
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