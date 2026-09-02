وارد شوید
وارد شوید
انتخاب زبان

Al-Baqarah 2:35 وقلنا يا ادم اسكن انت وزوجك الجنة وكلا منها رغدا حيث شيتما ولا تقربا هاذه الشجرة فتكونا من الظالمين ٣٥

صفحه ۶ · جزء ۱

وَقُلۡنَا
يَٰٓـَٔادَمُ
ٱسۡكُنۡ
أَنتَ
وَزَوۡجُكَ
ٱلۡجَنَّةَ
وَكُلَا
مِنۡهَا
رَغَدًا
حَيۡثُ
شِئۡتُمَا
وَلَا
تَقۡرَبَا
هَٰذِهِ
ٱلشَّجَرَةَ
فَتَكُونَا
مِنَ
ٱلظَّٰلِمِينَ
٣٥
و گفتیم: «ای آدم! تو با همسرت در بهشت سکونت کن، و از (میوه‌های) آن هر جا می‌خواهید، گوارا بخورید، و لیکن به این درخت نزدیک نشوید، که از ستمگران خواهید شد».
ادامه مطلب

تفسیر بخوانید

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

Adam was honored again

Allah honored Adam by commanding the angels to prostrate before him, so they all complied except for Iblis. Allah then allowed Adam to live and eat wherever and whatever he wished in Paradise. Al-Hafiz Abu Bakr bin Marduwyah reported Abu Dharr saying, "I said, `O Messenger of A

Adam was honored again

Allah honored Adam by commanding the angels to prostrate before him, so they all complied except for Iblis. Allah then allowed A

تفاسیر بیشتر
Notes placeholders