Al-Baqarah 2:35 وقلنا يا ادم اسكن انت وزوجك الجنة وكلا منها رغدا حيث شيتما ولا تقربا هاذه الشجرة فتكونا من الظالمين ٣٥
صفحه ۶ · جزء ۱
وَقُلۡنَا
يَٰٓـَٔادَمُ
ٱسۡكُنۡ
أَنتَ
وَزَوۡجُكَ
ٱلۡجَنَّةَ
وَكُلَا
مِنۡهَا
رَغَدًا
حَيۡثُ
شِئۡتُمَا
وَلَا
تَقۡرَبَا
هَٰذِهِ
ٱلشَّجَرَةَ
فَتَكُونَا
مِنَ
ٱلظَّٰلِمِينَ
٣٥
و گفتیم: «ای آدم! تو با همسرت در بهشت سکونت کن، و از (میوههای) آن هر جا میخواهید، گوارا بخورید، و لیکن به این درخت نزدیک نشوید، که از ستمگران خواهید شد».
تفسیر بخوانید
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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