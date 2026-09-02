Al-Baqarah 2:34 واذ قلنا للملايكة اسجدوا لادم فسجدوا الا ابليس ابى واستكبر وكان من الكافرين ٣٤
صفحه ۶ · جزء ۱
وَإِذۡ
قُلۡنَا
لِلۡمَلَٰٓئِكَةِ
ٱسۡجُدُواْ
لِأٓدَمَ
فَسَجَدُوٓاْ
إِلَّآ
إِبۡلِيسَ
أَبَىٰ
وَٱسۡتَكۡبَرَ
وَكَانَ
مِنَ
ٱلۡكَٰفِرِينَ
٣٤
(یاد بیاور) هنگامی را که به فرشتگان گفتیم: «برای آدم سجده کنید» پس (همگی) سجده کردند، جز ابلیس که سرباز زد، و تکبر ورزید، و از کافران شد.
تفسیر بخوانید
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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