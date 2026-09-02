Al-Baqarah 2:33 قال يا ادم انبيهم باسمايهم فلما انباهم باسمايهم قال الم اقل لكم اني اعلم غيب السماوات والارض واعلم ما تبدون وما كنتم تكتمون ٣٣
صفحه ۶ · جزء ۱
قَالَ
يَٰٓـَٔادَمُ
أَنۢبِئۡهُم
بِأَسۡمَآئِهِمۡۖ
فَلَمَّآ
أَنۢبَأَهُم
بِأَسۡمَآئِهِمۡ
قَالَ
أَلَمۡ
أَقُل
لَّكُمۡ
إِنِّيٓ
أَعۡلَمُ
غَيۡبَ
ٱلسَّمَٰوَٰتِ
وَٱلۡأَرۡضِ
وَأَعۡلَمُ
مَا
تُبۡدُونَ
وَمَا
كُنتُمۡ
تَكۡتُمُونَ
٣٣
فرمود: «ای آدم! آنان را از نامهایشان آگاه کن» هنگامیکه آنان را آگاه کرد (الله) فرمود: «آیا به شما نگفتم که من غیب آسمانها و زمین را میدانم؟! و نیز میدانم آنچه را که آشکار میکنید، و آنچه را پنهان میداشتید».
تفسیر بخوانید
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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