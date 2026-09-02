وارد شوید
وارد شوید
انتخاب زبان

Al-Baqarah 2:33 قال يا ادم انبيهم باسمايهم فلما انباهم باسمايهم قال الم اقل لكم اني اعلم غيب السماوات والارض واعلم ما تبدون وما كنتم تكتمون ٣٣

صفحه ۶ · جزء ۱

قَالَ
يَٰٓـَٔادَمُ
أَنۢبِئۡهُم
بِأَسۡمَآئِهِمۡۖ
فَلَمَّآ
أَنۢبَأَهُم
بِأَسۡمَآئِهِمۡ
قَالَ
أَلَمۡ
أَقُل
لَّكُمۡ
إِنِّيٓ
أَعۡلَمُ
غَيۡبَ
ٱلسَّمَٰوَٰتِ
وَٱلۡأَرۡضِ
وَأَعۡلَمُ
مَا
تُبۡدُونَ
وَمَا
كُنتُمۡ
تَكۡتُمُونَ
٣٣
فرمود: «ای آدم! آنان را از نام‌هایشان آگاه کن» هنگامی‌که آنان را آگاه کرد (الله) فرمود: «آیا به شما نگفتم که من غیب آسمان‌ها و زمین را می‌دانم؟! و نیز می‌دانم آنچه را که آشکار می‌کنید، و آنچه را پنهان می‌داشتید».
ادامه مطلب

تفسیر بخوانید

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Virtue of Adam over the Angels

Allah stated the virtue of Adam above the angels, because He taught Adam, rather than them, the names of everything. This occurred after they prostrated to him. This discussion precedes that event here, only to show the importance of his position, and the absence of

The Virtue of Adam over the Angels

Allah stated the virtue of Adam above the angels, because He taught Adam, rather than them, the names of everything.

تفاسیر بیشتر
Notes placeholders