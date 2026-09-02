Al-Baqarah 2:31 وعلم ادم الاسماء كلها ثم عرضهم على الملايكة فقال انبيوني باسماء هاولاء ان كنتم صادقين ٣١
صفحه ۶ · جزء ۱
وَعَلَّمَ
ءَادَمَ
ٱلۡأَسۡمَآءَ
كُلَّهَا
ثُمَّ
عَرَضَهُمۡ
عَلَى
ٱلۡمَلَٰٓئِكَةِ
فَقَالَ
أَنۢبِـُٔونِي
بِأَسۡمَآءِ
هَٰٓؤُلَآءِ
إِن
كُنتُمۡ
صَٰدِقِينَ
٣١
و نامها را همگی به آدم آموخت. سپس آنها را به فرشتگان عرضه داشت، و فرمود: «اگر راستگویید، نامهای اینها را به من خبر دهید».
تفسیر بخوانید
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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