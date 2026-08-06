وارد شوید
وارد شوید
انتخاب زبان

Al-An'am 6:69 وما على الذين يتقون من حسابهم من شيء ولاكن ذكرى لعلهم يتقون ٦٩

۶۹:۶
وَمَا
عَلَى
ٱلَّذِينَ
يَتَّقُونَ
مِنۡ
حِسَابِهِم
مِّن
شَيۡءٖ
وَلَٰكِن
ذِكۡرَىٰ
لَعَلَّهُمۡ
يَتَّقُونَ
٦٩
و چیزی از حساب (و گناه) آن‌ها بر (عهده) پرهیزگاران نیست، ولی (همنشینی باید) برای پند دادن (و یادآوری) باشد، شاید که پرهیزگاری پیشه کنند.
ادامه مطلب

تفسیر بخوانید

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Invitation to the Truth is Guidance Without Coercion

Allah said,

وَكَذَّبَ بِهِ

(But have denied it) denied the Qur'an, guidance and clear explanation that you (O Muhammad ) have brought them,

قَوْمُكَ

(your people) meaning, Quraysh,

وَهُوَ الْحَقُّ

(though it is the truth.) beyond which there is n

The Invitation to the Truth is Guidance Without Coercion

Allah said,

وَكَذَّبَ بِهِ

(But have denied it) denied the Qur'an, guidance and clear explanati

تفاسیر بیشتر
Notes placeholders