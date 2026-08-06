Al-An'am 6:68 واذا رايت الذين يخوضون في اياتنا فاعرض عنهم حتى يخوضوا في حديث غيره واما ينسينك الشيطان فلا تقعد بعد الذكرى مع القوم الظالمين ٦٨
وَإِذَا
رَأَيۡتَ
ٱلَّذِينَ
يَخُوضُونَ
فِيٓ
ءَايَٰتِنَا
فَأَعۡرِضۡ
عَنۡهُمۡ
حَتَّىٰ
يَخُوضُواْ
فِي
حَدِيثٍ
غَيۡرِهِۦۚ
وَإِمَّا
يُنسِيَنَّكَ
ٱلشَّيۡطَٰنُ
فَلَا
تَقۡعُدۡ
بَعۡدَ
ٱلذِّكۡرَىٰ
مَعَ
ٱلۡقَوۡمِ
ٱلظَّٰلِمِينَ
٦٨
And when you come across those who ridicule Our revelations, do not sit with them unless they engage in a different topic. Should Satan make you forget, then once you remember, do not ˹continue to˺ sit with the wrongdoing people.
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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(your people) meaning, Quraysh,
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(though it is the truth.) beyond which there is n…
The Invitation to the Truth is Guidance Without Coercion
Allah said,
وَكَذَّبَ بِهِ
(But have denied it) denied the Qur'an, guidance and clear explanati…