Al-An'am 6:62 ثم ردوا الى الله مولاهم الحق الا له الحكم وهو اسرع الحاسبين ٦٢
ثُمَّ
رُدُّوٓاْ
إِلَى
ٱللَّهِ
مَوۡلَىٰهُمُ
ٱلۡحَقِّۚ
أَلَا
لَهُ
ٱلۡحُكۡمُ
وَهُوَ
أَسۡرَعُ
ٱلۡحَٰسِبِينَ
٦٢
سپس به سوی الله که مولای حقیقی آنهاست باز میگردند، بدانید که حکم (و داوری) مخصوص اوست، و او زود شمارترین حسابگران است.
تفسیر بخوانید
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
تفاسیر بیشتر
The Servants are in Allah's Hands Before and After Death
Allah states that He brings death to His servants in their sleep at night, for sleep is minor death. Allah said in other Ayat,
إِذْ قَالَ اللَّهُ يعِيسَى إِنِّي مُتَوَفِّيكَ وَرَافِعُكَ إِلَىَّ
(And (remember) when Allah said: "O `Isa! I will tak…
The Servants are in Allah's Hands Before and After Death
Allah states that He brings death to His servants in their sleep at night, for sleep is minor…