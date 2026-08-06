وارد شوید
وارد شوید
انتخاب زبان

Al-An'am 6:62 ثم ردوا الى الله مولاهم الحق الا له الحكم وهو اسرع الحاسبين ٦٢

۶۲:۶
ثُمَّ
رُدُّوٓاْ
إِلَى
ٱللَّهِ
مَوۡلَىٰهُمُ
ٱلۡحَقِّۚ
أَلَا
لَهُ
ٱلۡحُكۡمُ
وَهُوَ
أَسۡرَعُ
ٱلۡحَٰسِبِينَ
٦٢
سپس به سوی الله که مولای حقیقی آن‌هاست باز می‌گردند، بدانید که حکم (و داوری) مخصوص اوست، و او زود شمار‌ترین حساب‌گران است.
ادامه مطلب

تفسیر بخوانید

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Servants are in Allah's Hands Before and After Death

Allah states that He brings death to His servants in their sleep at night, for sleep is minor death. Allah said in other Ayat,

إِذْ قَالَ اللَّهُ يعِيسَى إِنِّي مُتَوَفِّيكَ وَرَافِعُكَ إِلَىَّ

(And (remember) when Allah said: "O `Isa! I will tak

The Servants are in Allah's Hands Before and After Death

Allah states that He brings death to His servants in their sleep at night, for sleep is minor

تفاسیر بیشتر
Notes placeholders