Yúsuf 12:7 ۞ لقد كان في يوسف واخوته ايات للسايلين ٧
Página 236 · Juz 12
۞ لَّقَدۡ
كَانَ
فِي
يُوسُفَ
وَإِخۡوَتِهِۦٓ
ءَايَٰتٞ
لِّلسَّآئِلِينَ
٧
En la historia de José y sus hermanos hay signos para los que buscan la verdad.
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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There are Lessons to draw from the Story of Yusuf
Allah says that there are Ayat, lessons and wisdom to learn from the story of Yusuf and his brothers, for those who ask about their story and seek its knowledge. Surely, their story is unique and is worthy of being narrated.
إِذْ قَالُواْ لَيُوسُفُ و…
There are Lessons to draw from the Story of Yusuf
Allah says that there are Ayat, lessons and wisdom to learn from the story of Yusuf and his brothers…