Yúsuf 12:8 اذ قالوا ليوسف واخوه احب الى ابينا منا ونحن عصبة ان ابانا لفي ضلال مبين ٨
Página 236 · Juz 12
إِذۡ
قَالُواْ
لَيُوسُفُ
وَأَخُوهُ
أَحَبُّ
إِلَىٰٓ
أَبِينَا
مِنَّا
وَنَحۡنُ
عُصۡبَةٌ
إِنَّ
أَبَانَا
لَفِي
ضَلَٰلٖ
مُّبِينٍ
٨
[Los hermanos de José] dijeron: “José y su hermano [Benjamín] son los preferidos de nuestro padre, a pesar de que somos muchos sus hijos. Nuestro padre está en un error evidente”.
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Más Tafsires
There are Lessons to draw from the Story of Yusuf
Allah says that there are Ayat, lessons and wisdom to learn from the story of Yusuf and his brothers, for those who ask about their story and seek its knowledge. Surely, their story is unique and is worthy of being narrated.
إِذْ قَالُواْ لَيُوسُفُ و…
There are Lessons to draw from the Story of Yusuf
Allah says that there are Ayat, lessons and wisdom to learn from the story of Yusuf and his brothers…