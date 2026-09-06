Yúsuf 12:9 اقتلوا يوسف او اطرحوه ارضا يخل لكم وجه ابيكم وتكونوا من بعده قوما صالحين ٩
Página 236 · Juz 12
ٱقۡتُلُواْ
يُوسُفَ
أَوِ
ٱطۡرَحُوهُ
أَرۡضٗا
يَخۡلُ
لَكُمۡ
وَجۡهُ
أَبِيكُمۡ
وَتَكُونُواْ
مِنۢ
بَعۡدِهِۦ
قَوۡمٗا
صَٰلِحِينَ
٩
[Dijo uno de ellos]: “Maten a José o destiérrenlo para que la atención de nuestro padre sea para nosotros por igual. Luego nos arrepentiremos y podremos ser de los virtuosos nuevamente”.
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Más Tafsires
There are Lessons to draw from the Story of Yusuf
Allah says that there are Ayat, lessons and wisdom to learn from the story of Yusuf and his brothers, for those who ask about their story and seek its knowledge. Surely, their story is unique and is worthy of being narrated.
إِذْ قَالُواْ لَيُوسُفُ و…
There are Lessons to draw from the Story of Yusuf
Allah says that there are Ayat, lessons and wisdom to learn from the story of Yusuf and his brothers…