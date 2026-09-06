Iniciar sesión
Iniciar sesión
Seleccionar idioma

Yúsuf 12:9 اقتلوا يوسف او اطرحوه ارضا يخل لكم وجه ابيكم وتكونوا من بعده قوما صالحين ٩

Página 236 · Juz 12

ٱقۡتُلُواْ
يُوسُفَ
أَوِ
ٱطۡرَحُوهُ
أَرۡضٗا
يَخۡلُ
لَكُمۡ
وَجۡهُ
أَبِيكُمۡ
وَتَكُونُواْ
مِنۢ
بَعۡدِهِۦ
قَوۡمٗا
صَٰلِحِينَ
٩
[Dijo uno de ellos]: “Maten a José o destiérrenlo para que la atención de nuestro padre sea para nosotros por igual. Luego nos arrepentiremos y podremos ser de los virtuosos nuevamente”.
Continuar leyendo

Lee Tafsir

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

There are Lessons to draw from the Story of Yusuf

 

Allah says that there are Ayat, lessons and wisdom to learn from the story of Yusuf and his brothers, for those who ask about their story and seek its knowledge. Surely, their story is unique and is worthy of being narrated.

إِذْ قَالُواْ لَيُوسُفُ و

There are Lessons to draw from the Story of Yusuf

 

Allah says that there are Ayat, lessons and wisdom to learn from the story of Yusuf and his brothers

Más Tafsires
Notes placeholders