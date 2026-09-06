Yúsuf 12:10 قال قايل منهم لا تقتلوا يوسف والقوه في غيابت الجب يلتقطه بعض السيارة ان كنتم فاعلين ١٠
Página 236 · Juz 12
قَالَ
قَآئِلٞ
مِّنۡهُمۡ
لَا
تَقۡتُلُواْ
يُوسُفَ
وَأَلۡقُوهُ
فِي
غَيَٰبَتِ
ٱلۡجُبِّ
يَلۡتَقِطۡهُ
بَعۡضُ
ٱلسَّيَّارَةِ
إِن
كُنتُمۡ
فَٰعِلِينَ
١٠
Dijo uno de ellos: “No maten a José. Si ya tienen decidido deshacerse de él, mejor arrójenlo a lo profundo de un pozo seco, alguna caravana lo recogerá”.
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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There are Lessons to draw from the Story of Yusuf
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إِذْ قَالُواْ لَيُوسُفُ و…
There are Lessons to draw from the Story of Yusuf
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