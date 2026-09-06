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Yúsuf 12:10 قال قايل منهم لا تقتلوا يوسف والقوه في غيابت الجب يلتقطه بعض السيارة ان كنتم فاعلين ١٠

Página 236 · Juz 12

قَالَ
قَآئِلٞ
مِّنۡهُمۡ
لَا
تَقۡتُلُواْ
يُوسُفَ
وَأَلۡقُوهُ
فِي
غَيَٰبَتِ
ٱلۡجُبِّ
يَلۡتَقِطۡهُ
بَعۡضُ
ٱلسَّيَّارَةِ
إِن
كُنتُمۡ
فَٰعِلِينَ
١٠
Dijo uno de ellos: “No maten a José. Si ya tienen decidido deshacerse de él, mejor arrójenlo a lo profundo de un pozo seco, alguna caravana lo recogerá”.
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

There are Lessons to draw from the Story of Yusuf

 

Allah says that there are Ayat, lessons and wisdom to learn from the story of Yusuf and his brothers, for those who ask about their story and seek its knowledge. Surely, their story is unique and is worthy of being narrated.

إِذْ قَالُواْ لَيُوسُفُ و

There are Lessons to draw from the Story of Yusuf

 

Allah says that there are Ayat, lessons and wisdom to learn from the story of Yusuf and his brothers

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