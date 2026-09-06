Yúsuf 12:11 قالوا يا ابانا ما لك لا تامنا على يوسف وانا له لناصحون ١١
Página 236 · Juz 12
قَالُواْ
يَٰٓأَبَانَا
مَا
لَكَ
لَا
تَأۡمَ۬نَّا
عَلَىٰ
يُوسُفَ
وَإِنَّا
لَهُۥ
لَنَٰصِحُونَ
١١
[Entonces se dirigieron a su padre] diciendo: “¡Padre nuestro! ¿Por qué no nos dejas cuidar de José? Solo tenemos buenas intenciones con él.
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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