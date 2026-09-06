Yúsuf 12:13 قال اني ليحزنني ان تذهبوا به واخاف ان ياكله الذيب وانتم عنه غافلون ١٣
Página 236 · Juz 12
قَالَ
إِنِّي
لَيَحۡزُنُنِيٓ
أَن
تَذۡهَبُواْ
بِهِۦ
وَأَخَافُ
أَن
يَأۡكُلَهُ
ٱلذِّئۡبُ
وَأَنتُمۡ
عَنۡهُ
غَٰفِلُونَ
١٣
Dijo [Jacob]: “Me entristece que lo lleven lejos de mí, y temo que ustedes se descuiden y lo devore un lobo”.
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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