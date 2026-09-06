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Yúsuf 12:13 قال اني ليحزنني ان تذهبوا به واخاف ان ياكله الذيب وانتم عنه غافلون ١٣

Página 236 · Juz 12

قَالَ
إِنِّي
لَيَحۡزُنُنِيٓ
أَن
تَذۡهَبُواْ
بِهِۦ
وَأَخَافُ
أَن
يَأۡكُلَهُ
ٱلذِّئۡبُ
وَأَنتُمۡ
عَنۡهُ
غَٰفِلُونَ
١٣
Dijo [Jacob]: “Me entristece que lo lleven lejos de mí, y temo que ustedes se descuiden y lo devore un lobo”.
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

Ya`qub's Answer to Their Request

Allah narrates to us that His Prophet Ya`qub said to his children, in response to their request that he send Yusuf with them to the desert to tend their cattle,

إِنِّى لَيَحْزُنُنِى أَن تَذْهَبُواْ بِهِ

(Truly, it saddens me that you should take him away.) He said that

Ya`qub's Answer to Their Request

Allah narrates to us that His Prophet Ya`qub said to his children, in response to their request that he send Yusuf wit

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