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Yúsuf 12:15 فلما ذهبوا به واجمعوا ان يجعلوه في غيابت الجب واوحينا اليه لتنبينهم بامرهم هاذا وهم لا يشعرون ١٥

Página 237 · Juz 12

فَلَمَّا
ذَهَبُواْ
بِهِۦ
وَأَجۡمَعُوٓاْ
أَن
يَجۡعَلُوهُ
فِي
غَيَٰبَتِ
ٱلۡجُبِّۚ
وَأَوۡحَيۡنَآ
إِلَيۡهِ
لَتُنَبِّئَنَّهُم
بِأَمۡرِهِمۡ
هَٰذَا
وَهُمۡ
لَا
يَشۡعُرُونَ
١٥
Cuando se lo llevaron, acordaron arrojarlo a lo profundo de un pozo seco. Una vez que lo hicieron le inspiré a José: “Algún día les recordarás lo que están haciendo ahora, sin que ellos te reconozcan”.
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

Yusuf is thrown in a Well

Allah says that when Yusuf's brothers took him from his father, after they requested him to permit that,

وَأَجْمَعُواْ أَن يَجْعَلُوهُ فِى غَيَابَةِ الْجُبِّ

(they all agreed to throw him down to the bottom of the well,) This part of the Ayah magnifies their crime, in that it

Yusuf is thrown in a Well

Allah says that when Yusuf's brothers took him from his father, after they requested him to permit that,

وَأَجْمَعُواْ أَن يَ
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