Yúsuf 12:15 فلما ذهبوا به واجمعوا ان يجعلوه في غيابت الجب واوحينا اليه لتنبينهم بامرهم هاذا وهم لا يشعرون ١٥
Página 237 · Juz 12
فَلَمَّا
ذَهَبُواْ
بِهِۦ
وَأَجۡمَعُوٓاْ
أَن
يَجۡعَلُوهُ
فِي
غَيَٰبَتِ
ٱلۡجُبِّۚ
وَأَوۡحَيۡنَآ
إِلَيۡهِ
لَتُنَبِّئَنَّهُم
بِأَمۡرِهِمۡ
هَٰذَا
وَهُمۡ
لَا
يَشۡعُرُونَ
١٥
Cuando se lo llevaron, acordaron arrojarlo a lo profundo de un pozo seco. Una vez que lo hicieron le inspiré a José: “Algún día les recordarás lo que están haciendo ahora, sin que ellos te reconozcan”.
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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