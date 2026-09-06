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Yúsuf 12:16 وجاءوا اباهم عشاء يبكون ١٦

Página 237 · Juz 12

وَجَآءُوٓ
أَبَاهُمۡ
عِشَآءٗ
يَبۡكُونَ
١٦
Al anochecer, se presentaron ante su padre llorando.
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

Yusuf's Brothers try to deceive Their Father

Allah narrates to us the deceit that Yusuf's brothers resorted to, after they threw him to the bottom of the well. They went back to their father, during the darkness of the night, crying and showing sorrow and grief for losing Yusuf. They started giving e

Yusuf's Brothers try to deceive Their Father

Allah narrates to us the deceit that Yusuf's brothers resorted to, after they threw him to the bottom of t

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Notes placeholders