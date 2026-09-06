Yúsuf 12:18 وجاءوا على قميصه بدم كذب قال بل سولت لكم انفسكم امرا فصبر جميل والله المستعان على ما تصفون ١٨
Página 237 · Juz 12
وَجَآءُو
عَلَىٰ
قَمِيصِهِۦ
بِدَمٖ
كَذِبٖۚ
قَالَ
بَلۡ
سَوَّلَتۡ
لَكُمۡ
أَنفُسُكُمۡ
أَمۡرٗاۖ
فَصَبۡرٞ
جَمِيلٞۖ
وَٱللَّهُ
ٱلۡمُسۡتَعَانُ
عَلَىٰ
مَا
تَصِفُونَ
١٨
Y le mostraron su túnica manchada con sangre falsa. Dijo [Jacob]: “Lo que ha sucedido no es como me lo cuentan, sino que es una falsedad que inventaron. Me resignaré pacientemente y que Dios me dé consuelo para sobrellevar la desgracia que me acaban de contar”.
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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