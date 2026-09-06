Yúsuf 12:19 وجاءت سيارة فارسلوا واردهم فادلى دلوه قال يا بشرى هاذا غلام واسروه بضاعة والله عليم بما يعملون ١٩
Página 237 · Juz 12
وَجَآءَتۡ
سَيَّارَةٞ
فَأَرۡسَلُواْ
وَارِدَهُمۡ
فَأَدۡلَىٰ
دَلۡوَهُۥۖ
قَالَ
يَٰبُشۡرَىٰ
هَٰذَا
غُلَٰمٞۚ
وَأَسَرُّوهُ
بِضَٰعَةٗۚ
وَٱللَّهُ
عَلِيمُۢ
بِمَا
يَعۡمَلُونَ
١٩
Cuando pasó una caravana [cerca del pozo], enviaron a uno de ellos a buscar agua. Éste echó el cubo y al subirlo [vio a José y] exclamó: “¡Buenas noticias! Aquí hay un muchacho”. Y lo ocultaron para venderlo; pero Dios bien sabía lo que hacían.
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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