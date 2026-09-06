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Yúsuf 12:19 وجاءت سيارة فارسلوا واردهم فادلى دلوه قال يا بشرى هاذا غلام واسروه بضاعة والله عليم بما يعملون ١٩

Página 237 · Juz 12

وَجَآءَتۡ
سَيَّارَةٞ
فَأَرۡسَلُواْ
وَارِدَهُمۡ
فَأَدۡلَىٰ
دَلۡوَهُۥۖ
قَالَ
يَٰبُشۡرَىٰ
هَٰذَا
غُلَٰمٞۚ
وَأَسَرُّوهُ
بِضَٰعَةٗۚ
وَٱللَّهُ
عَلِيمُۢ
بِمَا
يَعۡمَلُونَ
١٩
Cuando pasó una caravana [cerca del pozo], enviaron a uno de ellos a buscar agua. Éste echó el cubo y al subirlo [vio a José y] exclamó: “¡Buenas noticias! Aquí hay un muchacho”. Y lo ocultaron para venderlo; pero Dios bien sabía lo que hacían.
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

Yusuf is Rescued from the Well and sold as a Slave

Allah narrates what happened to Yusuf, peace be upon him, after his brothers threw him down the well and left him in it, alone, where he remained for three days, according to Abu Bakr bin `Ayyash. Muhammad bin Ishaq said, "After Yusuf's brothers thre

Yusuf is Rescued from the Well and sold as a Slave

Allah narrates what happened to Yusuf, peace be upon him, after his brothers threw him down the well

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