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Yúsuf 12:20 وشروه بثمن بخس دراهم معدودة وكانوا فيه من الزاهدين ٢٠

Página 237 · Juz 12

وَشَرَوۡهُ
بِثَمَنِۭ
بَخۡسٖ
دَرَٰهِمَ
مَعۡدُودَةٖ
وَكَانُواْ
فِيهِ
مِنَ
ٱلزَّٰهِدِينَ
٢٠
[Mientras espiaban, sus hermanos vieron lo que ocurría y reclamaron que José era su esclavo.] Lo vendieron [a la caravana] por un precio insignificante, unas pocas monedas, para deshacerse de él.
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

Yusuf is Rescued from the Well and sold as a Slave

Allah narrates what happened to Yusuf, peace be upon him, after his brothers threw him down the well and left him in it, alone, where he remained for three days, according to Abu Bakr bin `Ayyash. Muhammad bin Ishaq said, "After Yusuf's brothers thre

Yusuf is Rescued from the Well and sold as a Slave

Allah narrates what happened to Yusuf, peace be upon him, after his brothers threw him down the well

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