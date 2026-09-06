Yúsuf 12:20 وشروه بثمن بخس دراهم معدودة وكانوا فيه من الزاهدين ٢٠
Página 237 · Juz 12
وَشَرَوۡهُ
بِثَمَنِۭ
بَخۡسٖ
دَرَٰهِمَ
مَعۡدُودَةٖ
وَكَانُواْ
فِيهِ
مِنَ
ٱلزَّٰهِدِينَ
٢٠
[Mientras espiaban, sus hermanos vieron lo que ocurría y reclamaron que José era su esclavo.] Lo vendieron [a la caravana] por un precio insignificante, unas pocas monedas, para deshacerse de él.
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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