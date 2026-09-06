Yúsuf 12:21 وقال الذي اشتراه من مصر لامراته اكرمي مثواه عسى ان ينفعنا او نتخذه ولدا وكذالك مكنا ليوسف في الارض ولنعلمه من تاويل الاحاديث والله غالب على امره ولاكن اكثر الناس لا يعلمون ٢١
Página 237 · Juz 12
وَقَالَ
ٱلَّذِي
ٱشۡتَرَىٰهُ
مِن
مِّصۡرَ
لِٱمۡرَأَتِهِۦٓ
أَكۡرِمِي
مَثۡوَىٰهُ
عَسَىٰٓ
أَن
يَنفَعَنَآ
أَوۡ
نَتَّخِذَهُۥ
وَلَدٗاۚ
وَكَذَٰلِكَ
مَكَّنَّا
لِيُوسُفَ
فِي
ٱلۡأَرۡضِ
وَلِنُعَلِّمَهُۥ
مِن
تَأۡوِيلِ
ٱلۡأَحَادِيثِۚ
وَٱللَّهُ
غَالِبٌ
عَلَىٰٓ
أَمۡرِهِۦ
وَلَٰكِنَّ
أَكۡثَرَ
ٱلنَّاسِ
لَا
يَعۡلَمُونَ
٢١
Y luego el egipcio que lo compró le dijo a su mujer: “Recíbelo honorablemente, podría sernos útil o quizá lo adoptemos como hijo”. Así concedí a José una buena posición en esa tierra, y le enseñé la interpretación de los sueños. La voluntad de Dios siempre prevalece, pero la mayoría de la gente no lo sabe.
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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