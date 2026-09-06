Yúsuf 12:22 ولما بلغ اشده اتيناه حكما وعلما وكذالك نجزي المحسنين ٢٢
Página 237 · Juz 12
وَلَمَّا
بَلَغَ
أَشُدَّهُۥٓ
ءَاتَيۡنَٰهُ
حُكۡمٗا
وَعِلۡمٗاۚ
وَكَذَٰلِكَ
نَجۡزِي
ٱلۡمُحۡسِنِينَ
٢٢
Y cuando alcanzó la mayoría de edad, le concedí el discernimiento y la sabiduría [a través de la revelación]. Así es como recompenso a los que hacen el bien.
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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