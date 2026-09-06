Yúsuf 12:17 قالوا يا ابانا انا ذهبنا نستبق وتركنا يوسف عند متاعنا فاكله الذيب وما انت بمومن لنا ولو كنا صادقين ١٧
Página 237 · Juz 12
قَالُواْ
يَٰٓأَبَانَآ
إِنَّا
ذَهَبۡنَا
نَسۡتَبِقُ
وَتَرَكۡنَا
يُوسُفَ
عِندَ
مَتَٰعِنَا
فَأَكَلَهُ
ٱلذِّئۡبُۖ
وَمَآ
أَنتَ
بِمُؤۡمِنٖ
لَّنَا
وَلَوۡ
كُنَّا
صَٰدِقِينَ
١٧
Dijeron: “¡Padre! Competíamos corriendo entre nosotros y dejamos a José con nuestras provisiones, y lo devoró un lobo. Te decimos la verdad, aunque no quieras creernos”.
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Más Tafsires
Yusuf's Brothers try to deceive Their Father
Allah narrates to us the deceit that Yusuf's brothers resorted to, after they threw him to the bottom of the well. They went back to their father, during the darkness of the night, crying and showing sorrow and grief for losing Yusuf. They started giving e…
Yusuf's Brothers try to deceive Their Father
Allah narrates to us the deceit that Yusuf's brothers resorted to, after they threw him to the bottom of t…