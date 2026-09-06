Yúsuf 12:14 قالوا لين اكله الذيب ونحن عصبة انا اذا لخاسرون ١٤
Página 236 · Juz 12
قَالُواْ
لَئِنۡ
أَكَلَهُ
ٱلذِّئۡبُ
وَنَحۡنُ
عُصۡبَةٌ
إِنَّآ
إِذٗا
لَّخَٰسِرُونَ
١٤
Dijeron: “Si lo devorara un lobo, siendo nosotros un grupo numeroso, seríamos unos inútiles”.
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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