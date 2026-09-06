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Yúsuf 12:14 قالوا لين اكله الذيب ونحن عصبة انا اذا لخاسرون ١٤

Página 236 · Juz 12

قَالُواْ
لَئِنۡ
أَكَلَهُ
ٱلذِّئۡبُ
وَنَحۡنُ
عُصۡبَةٌ
إِنَّآ
إِذٗا
لَّخَٰسِرُونَ
١٤
Dijeron: “Si lo devorara un lobo, siendo nosotros un grupo numeroso, seríamos unos inútiles”.
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

Ya`qub's Answer to Their Request

Allah narrates to us that His Prophet Ya`qub said to his children, in response to their request that he send Yusuf with them to the desert to tend their cattle,

إِنِّى لَيَحْزُنُنِى أَن تَذْهَبُواْ بِهِ

(Truly, it saddens me that you should take him away.) He said that

Ya`qub's Answer to Their Request

Allah narrates to us that His Prophet Ya`qub said to his children, in response to their request that he send Yusuf wit

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