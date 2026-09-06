Iniciar sesión
Iniciar sesión
Seleccionar idioma

Yúsuf 12:6 وكذالك يجتبيك ربك ويعلمك من تاويل الاحاديث ويتم نعمته عليك وعلى ال يعقوب كما اتمها على ابويك من قبل ابراهيم واسحاق ان ربك عليم حكيم ٦

Página 236 · Juz 12

وَكَذَٰلِكَ
يَجۡتَبِيكَ
رَبُّكَ
وَيُعَلِّمُكَ
مِن
تَأۡوِيلِ
ٱلۡأَحَادِيثِ
وَيُتِمُّ
نِعۡمَتَهُۥ
عَلَيۡكَ
وَعَلَىٰٓ
ءَالِ
يَعۡقُوبَ
كَمَآ
أَتَمَّهَا
عَلَىٰٓ
أَبَوَيۡكَ
مِن
قَبۡلُ
إِبۡرَٰهِيمَ
وَإِسۡحَٰقَۚ
إِنَّ
رَبَّكَ
عَلِيمٌ
حَكِيمٞ
٦
Tu Señor te elegirá [como Profeta] y te enseñará a interpretar los sueños; y completará Su bendición en ti [con la revelación] y en la descendencia de Jacob, tal como bendijo a tus antepasados, Abraham e Isaac; tu Señor todo lo sabe, es Sabio”.
Continuar leyendo

Lee Tafsir

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

Interpretation of Yusuf's Vision

Allah says that Ya`qub said to his son Yusuf, `Just as Allah chose you to see the eleven stars, the sun and the moon prostrate before you in a vision,

وَكَذلِكَ يَجْتَبِيكَ رَبُّكَ

(Thus will your Lord choose you) designate and assign you to be a Prophet from Him,

وَيُ

Interpretation of Yusuf's Vision

Allah says that Ya`qub said to his son Yusuf, `Just as Allah chose you to see the eleven stars, the sun and the moon p

Más Tafsires
Notes placeholders