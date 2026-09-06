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Yúsuf 12:4 اذ قال يوسف لابيه يا ابت اني رايت احد عشر كوكبا والشمس والقمر رايتهم لي ساجدين ٤

Página 235 · Juz 12

إِذۡ
قَالَ
يُوسُفُ
لِأَبِيهِ
يَٰٓأَبَتِ
إِنِّي
رَأَيۡتُ
أَحَدَ
عَشَرَ
كَوۡكَبٗا
وَٱلشَّمۡسَ
وَٱلۡقَمَرَ
رَأَيۡتُهُمۡ
لِي
سَٰجِدِينَ
٤
Cuando José dijo a su padre [Jacob]: “¡Padre mío! He soñado que se prosternaban ante mí once estrellas, el Sol y la Luna”.
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

Yusuf's Dream

Allah says, `Mention to your people, O Muhammad, among the stories that you narrate to them, the story of Yusuf.' Prophet Yusuf (Joseph) mentioned his dream to his father, Prophet Ya`qub (Jacob), son of Prophet Ishaq (Isaac), son of Prophet Ibrahim (Abraham), peace be upon them all. `Ab

Yusuf's Dream

Allah says, `Mention to your people, O Muhammad, among the stories that you narrate to them, the story of Yusuf.' Prophet Yusuf (Joseph)

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Notes placeholders