Yúsuf 12:4 اذ قال يوسف لابيه يا ابت اني رايت احد عشر كوكبا والشمس والقمر رايتهم لي ساجدين ٤
Página 235 · Juz 12
إِذۡ
قَالَ
يُوسُفُ
لِأَبِيهِ
يَٰٓأَبَتِ
إِنِّي
رَأَيۡتُ
أَحَدَ
عَشَرَ
كَوۡكَبٗا
وَٱلشَّمۡسَ
وَٱلۡقَمَرَ
رَأَيۡتُهُمۡ
لِي
سَٰجِدِينَ
٤
Cuando José dijo a su padre [Jacob]: “¡Padre mío! He soñado que se prosternaban ante mí once estrellas, el Sol y la Luna”.
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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