Yúsuf 12:5 قال يا بني لا تقصص روياك على اخوتك فيكيدوا لك كيدا ان الشيطان للانسان عدو مبين ٥
Página 236 · Juz 12
قَالَ
يَٰبُنَيَّ
لَا
تَقۡصُصۡ
رُءۡيَاكَ
عَلَىٰٓ
إِخۡوَتِكَ
فَيَكِيدُواْ
لَكَ
كَيۡدًاۖ
إِنَّ
ٱلشَّيۡطَٰنَ
لِلۡإِنسَٰنِ
عَدُوّٞ
مُّبِينٞ
٥
Dijo [Jacob]: “¡Hijito mío! No les cuentes el sueño a tus hermanos porque conspirarán contra ti [por envidia]; el demonio es el enemigo declarado de los seres humanos.
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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