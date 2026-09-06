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Yúsuf 12:5 قال يا بني لا تقصص روياك على اخوتك فيكيدوا لك كيدا ان الشيطان للانسان عدو مبين ٥

Página 236 · Juz 12

قَالَ
يَٰبُنَيَّ
لَا
تَقۡصُصۡ
رُءۡيَاكَ
عَلَىٰٓ
إِخۡوَتِكَ
فَيَكِيدُواْ
لَكَ
كَيۡدًاۖ
إِنَّ
ٱلشَّيۡطَٰنَ
لِلۡإِنسَٰنِ
عَدُوّٞ
مُّبِينٞ
٥
Dijo [Jacob]: “¡Hijito mío! No les cuentes el sueño a tus hermanos porque conspirarán contra ti [por envidia]; el demonio es el enemigo declarado de los seres humanos.
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

Ya`qub orders Yusuf to hide His Vision to avoid Shaytan's Plots

Allah narrates the reply Ya`qub gave his son Yusuf when he narrated to him the vision that he saw, which indicated that his brothers would be under his authority. They would be subjugated to Yusuf's authority to such an extent that they

Ya`qub orders Yusuf to hide His Vision to avoid Shaytan's Plots

Allah narrates the reply Ya`qub gave his son Yusuf when he narrated to him the vision t

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