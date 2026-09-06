Yúsuf 12:3 نحن نقص عليك احسن القصص بما اوحينا اليك هاذا القران وان كنت من قبله لمن الغافلين ٣
Página 235 · Juz 12
نَحۡنُ
نَقُصُّ
عَلَيۡكَ
أَحۡسَنَ
ٱلۡقَصَصِ
بِمَآ
أَوۡحَيۡنَآ
إِلَيۡكَ
هَٰذَا
ٱلۡقُرۡءَانَ
وَإِن
كُنتَ
مِن
قَبۡلِهِۦ
لَمِنَ
ٱلۡغَٰفِلِينَ
٣
Te contaré la historia más hermosa de las que te he revelado en el Corán, de la que antes no tenías conocimiento.
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Más Tafsires
Which was revealed in Makkah
بِسْمِ اللَّهِ الرَّحْمَـنِ الرَّحِيمِ
In the Name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful.
Qualities of the Qur'an
In the beginning of Surat Al-Baqarah we talked about the separate letters, Allah said,
تِلْكَ ءايَـتُ الْكِتَـبِ
(These are the verses of the Book) in ref…
Which was revealed in Makkah
بِسْمِ اللَّهِ الرَّحْمَـنِ الرَّحِيمِ
In the Name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful.
Qualities of the Qur'an
In…