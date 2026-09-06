Yúsuf 12:1 الر تلك ايات الكتاب المبين ١
Página 235 · Juz 12
الٓرۚ
تِلۡكَ
ءَايَٰتُ
ٱلۡكِتَٰبِ
ٱلۡمُبِينِ
١
Álif. Lam. Ra’. Éstos son versículos de un Libro elocuente que muestra la verdad.
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Más Tafsires
Which was revealed in Makkah
بِسْمِ اللَّهِ الرَّحْمَـنِ الرَّحِيمِ
In the Name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful.
Qualities of the Qur'an
In the beginning of Surat Al-Baqarah we talked about the separate letters, Allah said,
تِلْكَ ءايَـتُ الْكِتَـبِ
(These are the verses of the Book) in ref…
Which was revealed in Makkah
بِسْمِ اللَّهِ الرَّحْمَـنِ الرَّحِيمِ
In the Name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful.
Qualities of the Qur'an
In…