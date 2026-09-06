Yúsuf 12:2 انا انزلناه قرانا عربيا لعلكم تعقلون ٢
Página 235 · Juz 12
إِنَّآ
أَنزَلۡنَٰهُ
قُرۡءَٰنًا
عَرَبِيّٗا
لَّعَلَّكُمۡ
تَعۡقِلُونَ
٢
He descendido el Corán en idioma árabe para que puedan comprender sus significados en su contexto.
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Más Tafsires
Which was revealed in Makkah
بِسْمِ اللَّهِ الرَّحْمَـنِ الرَّحِيمِ
In the Name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful.
Qualities of the Qur'an
In the beginning of Surat Al-Baqarah we talked about the separate letters, Allah said,
تِلْكَ ءايَـتُ الْكِتَـبِ
(These are the verses of the Book) in ref…
Which was revealed in Makkah
بِسْمِ اللَّهِ الرَّحْمَـنِ الرَّحِيمِ
In the Name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful.
Qualities of the Qur'an
In…