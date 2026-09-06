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Húd 11:123 ولله غيب السماوات والارض واليه يرجع الامر كله فاعبده وتوكل عليه وما ربك بغافل عما تعملون ١٢٣

Página 235 · Juz 12

وَلِلَّهِ
غَيۡبُ
ٱلسَّمَٰوَٰتِ
وَٱلۡأَرۡضِ
وَإِلَيۡهِ
يُرۡجَعُ
ٱلۡأَمۡرُ
كُلُّهُۥ
فَٱعۡبُدۡهُ
وَتَوَكَّلۡ
عَلَيۡهِۚ
وَمَا
رَبُّكَ
بِغَٰفِلٍ
عَمَّا
تَعۡمَلُونَ
١٢٣
Dios conoce lo oculto de los cielos y de la Tierra, y a Él retornan todos los asuntos. Adórenlo, pues, y encomiéndense a Él, y sepan que su Señor está bien atento a lo que hacen.
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

Allah, the Exalted, informs that He is the All-Knower of the unseenof the heavens and the earth and that unto Him is the final return.

He explains that everyone who does a deed, He will give them their deed (reward for it) on the Day of Reckoning. Unto Him belongs the creation and the command. Then H

Allah, the Exalted, informs that He is the All-Knower of the unseenof the heavens and the earth and that unto Him is the final return.

He explains that

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