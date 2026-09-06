Húd 11:123 ولله غيب السماوات والارض واليه يرجع الامر كله فاعبده وتوكل عليه وما ربك بغافل عما تعملون ١٢٣
Página 235 · Juz 12
وَلِلَّهِ
غَيۡبُ
ٱلسَّمَٰوَٰتِ
وَٱلۡأَرۡضِ
وَإِلَيۡهِ
يُرۡجَعُ
ٱلۡأَمۡرُ
كُلُّهُۥ
فَٱعۡبُدۡهُ
وَتَوَكَّلۡ
عَلَيۡهِۚ
وَمَا
رَبُّكَ
بِغَٰفِلٍ
عَمَّا
تَعۡمَلُونَ
١٢٣
Dios conoce lo oculto de los cielos y de la Tierra, y a Él retornan todos los asuntos. Adórenlo, pues, y encomiéndense a Él, y sepan que su Señor está bien atento a lo que hacen.
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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Allah, the Exalted, informs that He is the All-Knower of the unseenof the heavens and the earth and that unto Him is the final return.
He explains that everyone who does a deed, He will give them their deed (reward for it) on the Day of Reckoning. Unto Him belongs the creation and the command. Then H…
Allah, the Exalted, informs that He is the All-Knower of the unseenof the heavens and the earth and that unto Him is the final return.
He explains that…