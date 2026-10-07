Iniciar sesión
Iniciar sesión
Seleccionar idioma

Yá-Sín 36:82 انما امره اذا اراد شييا ان يقول له كن فيكون ٨٢

Página 445 · Juz 23

٨٢
Cuando Él decide decretar algo, le dice: “¡Sé!”, y es.
Continuar leyendo

Lee Tafsir

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

Allah points out His great might and power in that He created theseven heavens with all their stars and planets, and the seven earths with everything in them of mountains, sands, oceans and wildernesses, and everything in between

He tells us to find the proof that He will re-create our bodies in His

Allah points out His great might and power in that He created theseven heavens with all their stars and planets, and the seven earths with everything

Ver Tafsires
Notas y reflexiones