Yá-Sín 36:82 انما امره اذا اراد شييا ان يقول له كن فيكون ٨٢
إِنَّمَآ
أَمۡرُهُۥٓ
إِذَآ
أَرَادَ
شَيۡـًٔا
أَن
يَقُولَ
لَهُۥ
كُن
فَيَكُونُ
٨٢
Cuando Él decide decretar algo, le dice: “¡Sé!”, y es.
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Ver Tafsires
Allah points out His great might and power in that He created theseven heavens with all their stars and planets, and the seven earths with everything in them of mountains, sands, oceans and wildernesses, and everything in between
He tells us to find the proof that He will re-create our bodies in His…