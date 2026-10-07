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Yá-Sín 36:81 اوليس الذي خلق السماوات والارض بقادر على ان يخلق مثلهم بلى وهو الخلاق العليم ٨١

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¿Acaso Quien creó los cielos y la Tierra no va a poder crearlos nuevamente? ¡Sí! [Puede] Porque Él es el Creador, el que lo sabe todo.
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

Allah points out His great might and power in that He created theseven heavens with all their stars and planets, and the seven earths with everything in them of mountains, sands, oceans and wildernesses, and everything in between

He tells us to find the proof that He will re-create our bodies in His

Allah points out His great might and power in that He created theseven heavens with all their stars and planets, and the seven earths with everything

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