Yá-Sín 36:81 اوليس الذي خلق السماوات والارض بقادر على ان يخلق مثلهم بلى وهو الخلاق العليم ٨١
أَوَلَيۡسَ
ٱلَّذِي
خَلَقَ
ٱلسَّمَٰوَٰتِ
وَٱلۡأَرۡضَ
بِقَٰدِرٍ
عَلَىٰٓ
أَن
يَخۡلُقَ
مِثۡلَهُمۚ
بَلَىٰ
وَهُوَ
ٱلۡخَلَّٰقُ
ٱلۡعَلِيمُ
٨١
¿Acaso Quien creó los cielos y la Tierra no va a poder crearlos nuevamente? ¡Sí! [Puede] Porque Él es el Creador, el que lo sabe todo.
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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Allah points out His great might and power in that He created theseven heavens with all their stars and planets, and the seven earths with everything in them of mountains, sands, oceans and wildernesses, and everything in between
He tells us to find the proof that He will re-create our bodies in His…