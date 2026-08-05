Yá-Sín 36:83 فسبحان الذي بيده ملكوت كل شيء واليه ترجعون ٨٣
فَسُبۡحَٰنَ
ٱلَّذِي
بِيَدِهِۦ
مَلَكُوتُ
كُلِّ
شَيۡءٖ
وَإِلَيۡهِ
تُرۡجَعُونَ
٨٣
Glorificado sea Aquel en Cuya mano está la soberanía de todas las cosas, y ante Él retornarán [para ser juzgados].
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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