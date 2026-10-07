Yá-Sín 36:80 الذي جعل لكم من الشجر الاخضر نارا فاذا انتم منه توقدون ٨٠
ٱلَّذِي
جَعَلَ
لَكُم
مِّنَ
ٱلشَّجَرِ
ٱلۡأَخۡضَرِ
نَارٗا
فَإِذَآ
أَنتُم
مِّنۡهُ
تُوقِدُونَ
٨٠
Él es Quien hace que puedan encender fuego del árbol verde1”.
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Ver Tafsires
The Denial of Life after Death, and the Refutation of this Idea
Mujahid, `Ikrimah, `Urwah bin Az-Zubayr, As-Suddi and Qatadah said, "Ubayy bin Khalaf, may Allah curse him, came to the Messenger of Allah ﷺ with a dry bone in his hand, which he was crumbling and scattering in the air, saying, `O Muhamm…
The Denial of Life after Death, and the Refutation of this Idea
Mujahid, `Ikrimah, `Urwah bin Az-Zubayr, As-Suddi and Qatadah said, "Ubayy bin Khalaf,…