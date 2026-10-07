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Yá-Sín 36:80 الذي جعل لكم من الشجر الاخضر نارا فاذا انتم منه توقدون ٨٠

Página 445 · Juz 23

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Él es Quien hace que puedan encender fuego del árbol verde1”.
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Denial of Life after Death, and the Refutation of this Idea

Mujahid, `Ikrimah, `Urwah bin Az-Zubayr, As-Suddi and Qatadah said, "Ubayy bin Khalaf, may Allah curse him, came to the Messenger of Allah ﷺ with a dry bone in his hand, which he was crumbling and scattering in the air, saying, `O Muhamm

The Denial of Life after Death, and the Refutation of this Idea

Mujahid, `Ikrimah, `Urwah bin Az-Zubayr, As-Suddi and Qatadah said, "Ubayy bin Khalaf,

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