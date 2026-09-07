Tá-Há 20:99 كذالك نقص عليك من انباء ما قد سبق وقد اتيناك من لدنا ذكرا ٩٩
Página 319 · Juz 16
كَذَٰلِكَ
نَقُصُّ
عَلَيۡكَ
مِنۡ
أَنۢبَآءِ
مَا
قَدۡ
سَبَقَۚ
وَقَدۡ
ءَاتَيۡنَٰكَ
مِن
لَّدُنَّا
ذِكۡرٗا
٩٩
Así es como te he revelado [¡Oh, Mujámmad!] las historias de quienes te precedieron[1], porque te he concedido el Mensaje[2]. 1
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Más Tafsires
The Entire Qur'an is the Remembrance of Allah and mentioning thePunishment of Those Who turn away from It
Allah, the Exalted, is saying to Prophet Muhammad ﷺ, `We have told you (O Muhammad) the story of Musa and what happened with him, Fir`awn and his armies, just as it actually happened. Likewise, W…
The Entire Qur'an is the Remembrance of Allah and mentioning thePunishment of Those Who turn away from It
Allah, the Exalted, is saying to Prophet Muha…