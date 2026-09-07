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Tá-Há 20:103 يتخافتون بينهم ان لبثتم الا عشرا ١٠٣

Página 319 · Juz 16

يَتَخَٰفَتُونَ
بَيۡنَهُمۡ
إِن
لَّبِثۡتُمۡ
إِلَّا
عَشۡرٗا
١٠٣
Se susurrarán unos a otros, y algunos dirán: “Solo permanecimos [en la vida mundanal] diez días”.
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Blowing of the Sur and the Day of Resurrection

It has been confirmed in a Hadith that the Messenger of Allah ﷺ was asked about the Sur and he replied,

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(It is a horn that will be blown into.) It has been related in a Hadith about the Sur, on the authority of Abu Hurayrah that

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It has been confirmed in a Hadith that the Messenger of Allah ﷺ was asked about the Sur and he repli

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