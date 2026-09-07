Tá-Há 20:103 يتخافتون بينهم ان لبثتم الا عشرا ١٠٣
Página 319 · Juz 16
يَتَخَٰفَتُونَ
بَيۡنَهُمۡ
إِن
لَّبِثۡتُمۡ
إِلَّا
عَشۡرٗا
١٠٣
Se susurrarán unos a otros, y algunos dirán: “Solo permanecimos [en la vida mundanal] diez días”.
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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